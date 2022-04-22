Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 3,163 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

GDX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 2,011,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,364,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

