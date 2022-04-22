Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $76.71. 9,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,276. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

