Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Travelers Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.46. 33,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.