Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 183.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 557,270 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 716,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rambus by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,557 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,352. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

