Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

