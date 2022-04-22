Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 645,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,631,531. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

