Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of McEwen Mining worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 39.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

