Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Wedbush cut their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

