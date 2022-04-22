Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

FTNT stock traded down $14.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.03. 21,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,521. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

