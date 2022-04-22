Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.10

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 26782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 237,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 428,790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after acquiring an additional 213,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

