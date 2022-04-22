Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will report $126.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.27 million. Freshpet reported sales of $93.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $576.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.63 million to $579.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $752.92 million, with estimates ranging from $739.70 million to $799.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.22.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.21. The company had a trading volume of 513,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.26. Freshpet has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -152.48 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 67.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $27,563,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.