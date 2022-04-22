Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

