Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($51.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.86 ($49.31).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €25.60 ($27.53) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.45 and its 200 day moving average is €29.48. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($48.17).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

