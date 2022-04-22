Full18 Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 629,335 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 134,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.