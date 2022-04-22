Full18 Capital LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

FFIC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,986. The company has a market cap of $667.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

