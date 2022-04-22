Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.81” Price Target for GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 price target on GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “One of the Most Undervalued Uranium Juniors in Our List” and dated April 13, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Shares of GoviEx Uranium stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. GoviEx Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.51 million and a P/E ratio of -17.83.

In related news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 80,500 shares of GoviEx Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$36,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,275.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

