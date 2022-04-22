Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.81” Price Target for GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 price target on GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “One of the Most Undervalued Uranium Juniors in Our List” and dated April 13, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.
Shares of GoviEx Uranium stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. GoviEx Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.51 million and a P/E ratio of -17.83.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.
Featured Articles
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.