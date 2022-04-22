Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 348.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Funko were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNKO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 8,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,053. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $43,361.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,668,610 shares of company stock valued at $31,822,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

