FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%.
FVCB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,265. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.31.
In other news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FVCB. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.