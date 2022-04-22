FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

FVCB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,265. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FVCB. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

