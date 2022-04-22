GAMEE One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.26 or 0.07462542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.63 or 1.00113708 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

