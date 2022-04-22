GAMEE Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $3.97 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.26 or 0.07462542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.63 or 1.00113708 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.