GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GATX also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

NYSE:GATX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.99. 9,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,968. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $2,641,929.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,544.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in GATX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

