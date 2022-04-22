Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.83

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.83 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.50). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 185.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 374,918 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on GENL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86. The company has a market capitalization of £524.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.19%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

