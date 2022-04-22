General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.34 Billion

Analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will post sales of $36.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.01 billion and the lowest is $31.58 billion. General Motors posted sales of $32.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $154.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.40 billion to $162.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.18 billion to $172.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.84. 16,836,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

