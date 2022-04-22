General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 207,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,810,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.