Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869 ($11.31) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.37). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.31), with a volume of 27,013 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 869 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 866.65.
About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)
