Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) to report sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.37 million, with estimates ranging from $6.74 million to $22.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. 21,054,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933,992. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $783.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 3.28.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gevo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Gevo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

