Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $818.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 587.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 65.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gevo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

