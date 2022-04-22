GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.