Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 7,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 25,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54.

Get Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,213,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,270,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.