Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading Down 3.8%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

About Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafés, and industrial markets.

