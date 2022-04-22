Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 141500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.
Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)
