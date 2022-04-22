GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic Sells 30,642 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 1,554,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.