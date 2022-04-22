Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.78. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Graco stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,516. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Graco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

