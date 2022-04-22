Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $59.75. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,890. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $770.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Corporate insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

