Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.75. 156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $770.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 over the last three months. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.