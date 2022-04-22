Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Clarus Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.32.

GBNH stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

