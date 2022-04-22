Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.96 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share.
Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.
In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
