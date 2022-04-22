Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,703,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. 939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 19.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.