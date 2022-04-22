GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $64.08 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

