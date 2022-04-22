H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,163. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

