Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.0537 on Major Exchanges

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $25.48 million and $1.64 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.49 or 0.07456908 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,471.26 or 0.99859187 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

