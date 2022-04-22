Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.0539 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Hacken Token has a market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.73 or 0.07419399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.54 or 1.00235147 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00035447 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

