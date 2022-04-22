Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,548. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 79,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.