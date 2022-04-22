Handshake (HNS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $316,475.00

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $63.94 million and approximately $316,475.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,632.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.77 or 0.07488292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00267773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00806549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.09 or 0.00671399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00089636 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00398898 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 484,443,410 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

