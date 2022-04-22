Handy (HANDY) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $89,342.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handy has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.87 or 0.07433766 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,626.00 or 0.99689637 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

