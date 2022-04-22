Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.66

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

About Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

