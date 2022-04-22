Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,911 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.50.

NVO stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

