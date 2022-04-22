Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 56,100 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 28.6% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the third quarter valued at $874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 159.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at $12,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

HAYW stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -101.93. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

