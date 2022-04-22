Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

NYSE AVY opened at $172.54 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.