Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 254 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $218.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.52 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.